Lok Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

New Delhi, April 7 The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned sine die on Thursday, one day ahead of its schedule.

As the Lower House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla made the valedictory reference, summing up the proceedings of the session. He later adjourned the House sine die.

The total productivity of the eighth session of the 17th Lok Sabha was 129 per cent, said the Speaker while informing the members about the work done in the session. He further said that the session began on January 31 and a total of 27 sittings were held which lasted for about 177 hours and 50 minutes. Birla thanked all the members for their conduct for successful budget session.

On the first day of the session on January 31, the President addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall, Birla said. The Motion of Thanks to the President's Address was discussed on February 2, 3, 4 and 7. After a total discussion of 15 hours and 13 minutes, the Motion of Thanks was passed by voice vote on February 7.

The Union Budget for the year 2022-2023 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The discussion went on for a total of 15 hours and 35 minutes on February 7, 8, 9 and 10, 2022, Om Birla told House.

Birla said that the Supplementary Demands for Grants and Additional Demands for Grants were also passed after voting in this session. In addition, the Demands for Grants (2022-23) and Supplementary Demands for Grants (2021-22) for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were also passed after voting.

A total of 12 government bills were introduced and 13 bills were passed during the session, he informed.

Apart from the Finance Bill, 2022, the Speaker said that as many as 13 bills, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 and the Weapons of Mass Massacre and their Delivery System (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 were passed by the Lok Sabha during this session.

In this session, the Assembly sat for a total of 40 hours and discussed important topics. Oral answers to 182 starred questions were given during the session. A half-hour discussion was held on February 11, 2022 regarding the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, he said.

The proceedings of the second phase of the budget session of Parliament was to conclude on April 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor