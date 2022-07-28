Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m amid ruckus

New Delhi, July 28 The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 p.m. on Thursday

amid protests from both the ruling and the Opposition.

Soon after the House met at 11 a.m, Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed the Congress leader and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for referring to President Droupadi Murmu as "Rashtrapatni".

The President is a poor tribal woman who has worked her way up to the highest Constitutional post of the country, she said and demanded an apology from both Chowdhury and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for the remark.

Meanwhile, outside the House, the suspended MPs are on a protest challenging their suspension, while the ruling party MPs are protesting against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on the President.

Congress MPs are also protesting against the price rise and increase in GST rates of essential commodities and demanding revocation of suspended MPs at Parliament House.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor