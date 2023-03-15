Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid protests

New Delhi, March 15 The Lok Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned till 2 p.m. within minutes after convening for the day amid protests from both the treasury benches and opposition members.

Ruling party members were demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his speech in the UK, while the opposition members were demanding a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issues.

Amid chaos, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, leaders of several opposition parties have decided to take out a protest march from Parliament House to the ED office here and hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue.

The march is expected to begin from Parliament House at 12.30 p.m., sources said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the opposition parties, which took place earlier in the morning in the office of the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament House complex to coordinate their joint strategy on the issue.

Incidentally, Trinamool Congress stayed away from the opposition meeting, as its leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said that his party will protest on its own issues and agenda in Parliament.

"In our state, the Congress is totally in connivance with the BJP and CPI(M), so we cannot join hands with meetings called by the Congress leaders," he said.

