Lok Sabha Election 2024: Farooq Abdullah Warns INDIA Bloc, Says 'Some Members May Form Separate Alliance'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said some members from the INDIA bloc might form a separate alliance if the seat-sharing formula was not decided soon. Abdullah was speaking with former Union minister Kapil Sibal on his YouTube channel said very little time is left for the Lok Sabha elections.

“If we have to save the country, we will have to forget differences and think about the country.” “If the seat-sharing arrangement is not finalised, then there is a threat to the alliance. It should be done in a time-bound manner. It is possible some may come together to form a separate alliance, which I feel is the biggest danger. There is still time,” Abdullah said when asked about the lack of clarity on seat-sharing arrangements in the INDIA alliance.

Abdullah said parties should seek seats only where they are dominant, and it was wrong to seek seats where they are not. He said not only is democracy in danger, but the future generation will also not forgive us. “That challenge is before us. If we do not leave our ego aside to join hands to think how to save this country, I think that will be the biggest error on our part,” he said.

Sibal asked that “these people (BJP) take the name of Lord Ram but do not follow his ideals” to which Abdullah said “Ram Rajya means equality for all. We are also waiting for Ram Rajiya to come”. “Lord Ram was ‘Vishwa ka Ram’, and I hope that Ram Rajya will come one day,” the NC chief said.