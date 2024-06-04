Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: With No Worthy Opponent, Indore Sees Record NOTA Votes

The election for the Indore parliamentary seat this time is unique in the country, as all congress candidates withdrew their names and then defected to the BJP, resulting in an election without a Congress candidate. In response, the Congress appealed to voters to register their protest by pressing the NOTA (None of the Above) button, which had a significant impact. Indore ranked first in the number of NOTA votes in the fourth round of counting, with 61,850 votes.

Previously, the record for the highest number of NOTA votes was 51,550 at the Gopalganj seat in Bihar. West Champaran saw 45,609 NOTA votes. However, Indore's 61,850 NOTA votes broke both records. In the last election, NOTA received only 5,000 votes in Indore, and it exceeded 10,000 votes in the first round this time. There were expectations that the NOTA votes could set a new national record, and they did. Similarly, the BJP candidate's uncontested victory could also set a new record. This election saw NOTA breaking its own previous records, and whether this reflects public sentiment or a successful Congress strategy remains to be seen. It raises questions about whether the public rejected both major parties or if the Congress's tactic succeeded.

The absence of contest in Indore has led to a notably empty Nehru Stadium, where votes are being counted. In contrast to the last assembly elections, which saw crowds of leaders, the stadium is now nearly deserted. Commissioner Rakesh Gupta has ensured tight security arrangements at the stadium, personally overseeing the situation. Meanwhile, there is a conspicuous absence of Congress leaders, independent candidates, or their supporters both inside and outside the Nehru Stadium.