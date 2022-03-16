Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned, to meet on March 21

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Wednesday till March 21 in view of Holi.

With Holi falling on Friday, the two Houses will also not function on Thursday to enable members to visit their constituencies during the festival.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved the demands for grants for Railway Ministry for 2022-23.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor