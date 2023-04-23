Lok Sabha secretariat to organise Chintan Shivir for its officials on April 24

New Delhi [India], April 23 : Lok Sabha Secretariat will orgze Chintan Shivir for its officers and staff at Parliament premises starting April 24, a release issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat on Sunday said.

"On the directions of Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, Lok Sabha Secretariat is orgzing a series of Chintan Shivirs for its officers and staff. The first two-day Chintan Shivirs will be held on 24th and 25th April 2023 on Parliament premises, comprising 250 Officials from various services of the Secretariat," the press release said.

Lok Sabha Secretariat mentioned that there are multiple broad objectives of the Chintan Shivir with a focus to encourage creative and innovative thinking among secretariat personnel.

"To encourage creative and innovative thinking, breakdown hierarchy and promote fraternity/camaraderie; To harness technology; To think out of box solutions; To bring more transparency and objectivity into governance; To energize and professionalize the LSS Services; To share best practices-learning from others; To upgrade the knowledge and develop leadership," it mentioned.

It further mentioned that secretariat officials will identify different topics and suggest innovative and creative ways in which the vision and mission of the secretariat can be realized.

"The purpose is a deep reflection on administrative issues to keep the soul and mind of Lok Sabha Secretariat officials fresh and to remain connected to the aspirations of people. In the Chintan Shivir, officials will identify different topics after deliberations and discussions to suggest innovative and creative ways in which the vision and mission of the Lok Sabha Secretariat can be realized. The deliberations are expected to provide a road map and an implementation plan for the Secretariat," it mentioned.

