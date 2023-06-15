LS Speaker Birla to hand over keys of houses built by Goa Speaker

Panaji, June 15 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday will hand over keys of the houses built under 'Shram Dham' concept by Goa Speaker and Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar.

With a view to addressing the housing needs of underprivileged people, Tawadkar has popularised the concept of 'Shram Dham', under which thousands of people are dedicating a day of the week to construct homes in Canacona.

Tawadkar, a popular leader of the Schedule Tribe community in Goa, has said he intends to build 150 houses through public participation under the 'Shram Dham' concept. At present, work is on for around 15 houses and a few have been completed.

On Thursday, keys of some completed houses will be handed over to house owners at the hands of Om Birla.

The concept of 'Shram Dham' has garnered significant attention and admiration, wherein people across the state are donating and visiting the Canacona area to lend a helping hand to build homes for poor people.

Individuals are encouraged to contribute a minimum amount, starting from Re 1, and dedicate a day of their lives to build houses for these needy people, under this service-oriented concept.

Appealing to all individuals to contribute to this cause, Tawadkar said that this noble contribution will allow the team of 'Shram Dham' to build around 150 houses for the poorest of poor people in Canacona, ensuring access to a fundamental necessity of a home.

"This concept was there in olden times, where villagers used to help each other. I have seen this during my childhood. Hence, I initiated this concept. I have gone through all stages of life and today I have reached this post of speaker," Tawadkar said.

"There are people who respect my post and also to me, hence I thought why not to engage these people to accomplish this," he said.

"I personally work to build these houses. When I work there (on field) others get motivated. During weekends, hundreds of people join us," he said.

He said that the houses are constructed providing all needed facilities inside.

"I have started this work on humanitarian grounds. Not only tribal, but non-tribal families also have benefited with this concept," Tawadkar, a school teacher by profession, said.

Meanwhile, during his visit to coastal state, Om Birla will address the members of Assembly. He will also participate in other programmes later in the day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor