LS Speaker meets Mongolian President, says India determined to strengthen strategic partnership

New Delhi, July 7 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that India is determined to further strengthen and broaden its strategic partnership with Mongolia.

Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary delegation (IPD) to Mongolia, called on Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

During the meeting, Birla recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Mongolia in 2015 greatly strengthened relations between the two countries.

He noted that India is playing the role of a dependable partner in the economic development of Mongolia. In this context, he mentioned that the oil refinery project in Mongolia is the largest project undertaken by India abroad, which is a testimony to the close partnership between the two nations.

Noting that both countries have always supported each other, Birla recalled that India and Mongolia have often worked with mutual cooperation at several international fora.

In this context, he invited attention to the fact that India supported Mongolia's membership in the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, while Mongolia has consistently supported India's candidature in international organisations.

He expressed confidence that Mongolia will certainly support India's candidature as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the term 2028-29.

