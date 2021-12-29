Ludhiana blast suspect Multani always planned unrest in India

New Delhi, Dec 29 Jaswinder Singh Multani who has alleged links with Sikh For Justice (SFJ) was detained in Germany by the concerned authorities on the request of Indian agencies. The German authorities were given enough proof that Multani is wanted in India and is a part of larger conspiracy.

Through diplomatic channel he was finally detained in Berlin. Now, there are possibilities that he will be brought to India to face trial.

The intelligence agencies have claimed that Multani wanted to create anarchy like situation all over India. Earlier, many farmer leaders including Balbir Singh Rajewal was on his hit list. He wanted to get them killed so that it could lead to massacre across the country.

As per Punjab Police dossier, he is an expert in radicalising youths against India. The intelligence agencies have claimed that Pakistan's ISI is financially supporting him to recruit people in India.

Multani is a suspect in Ludhiana District and Sessions Court blast case. He was reportedly in close touch with dismissed Punjab Police Constable Gagandeep Singh who planted the bomb and got killed as the bomb suddenly went off.

The Indian intelligence agencies gathered information and found an international angle in the blast. They came to know that Gagandeep used to contact Multani frequently. This input was shared with concerned authorities in Berlin to nab Multani.

The intelligence agencies have claimed that Multani had been operating many anti-India operations including of terror.

Two FIRs have been filed against Multani in Punjab. He has been accused of spreading terrorism in India.

On February 7, the first case was registered against him in Amritsar. The police had arrested four persons from Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Ferozepur with arms and ammunition and during investigation Multani's name cropped up. Multani allegedly sent money to one accused Jeewan Singh and gave him task to kill farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal to create riot like situation.

Second FIR against Multani was filed in August this year at Taran Taran Police Station. He was accused of supplying hand grenades.

On December 23, a blast took place at District and Sessions Court in Ludhiana. Gagandeep Singh who allegedly planted bomb was killed on the spot. He was fixing the bomb when it suddenly exploded killing him on the spot and injuring six others.

The sources said that Gagandeep was in touch with international handlers including Multani. It was Multani who had been provoking Gagandeep to carry out terror strikes through a handler.

