Macron draws criticism for 'betraying' French Republic

Paris, Dec 9 French President Emmanuel Macron has been accused of "betraying" the French Republic and "compromising" with secularism, after he took part in a Jewish ceremony inside his official residence, the media reported.

Lighting of a Hanukkah candle by France's Chief Rabbi Haim Korsia to mark the beginning of the Jewish festival of lights inside Macron's official residence Salle des Fetes on Thursday was immediately criticised, BBC reported.

A video of the ceremony created furore on social media.

David Lisnard, a prominent right-wing opposition figure, who is also Cannes mayor said: "As far as I know this is the first time this has ever happened. It is a breach of secularism."

Occitania region Socialist president Carole Delga said: "The Elysee is not a place of religion. You cannot compromise with secularism."

On Friday, Macron said he had no regrets as if the president had actually carried out a religious act, or taken part in a ceremony, that would have been a breach of secularism, and that has not happened.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor