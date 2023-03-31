'Madhya Pradesh recorded 300% growth in air connectivity'

New Delhi, March 31 Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a significant development with regard to air connectivity since the year 2014.

The Minister said that in 2014, the state of Madhya Pradesh had air connectivity with only eight cities in the country, but now it is connected to 26 cities, which is a 300 per cent growth.

The weekly air traffic movement from the state was 500 aircraft, and in 9 years, it has increased to 840.

Madhya Pradesh was given 60 routes under the RCS UDAN scheme, 33 of them are already operational and 12 will be operational soon.

Recently, Reva airport's foundation was laid and Rs 50 crore will be invested in its development.

In Gwalior, a new integrated terminal building is being developed at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

A new integrated terminal building costing around Rs 475 crore is being developed in Jabalpur also, said the Minister.

The Minister on Friday inaugurated a direct flight between Indore and Sharjah.

The new route will enhance connectivity with the Middle East and promote trade, commerce and tourism in Madhya Pradesh.

It will operate three days a week commencing from March 31, 2023.

Scindia said that after Indore to Dubai, Indore to Sharjah will be Indore's second air connectivity with the UAE.

This will not only boost trade and commerce but also connect families living in two different countries.

Speaking on connectivity and infrastructure development, Scindia said that in 2013-14, Indore was connected to only 6 destinations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor