Madhya Pradesh: Two minor girls gang-raped, five arrested

Rewa, Aug 8 Two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district leading to arrested five accused after a video of the incident went viral on social media, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the victims, both cousins, residents of Hanumana police station area, had taken domestic animals for grazing in a nearby forest about 25 days back.

Officials said that around seven men, who were roaming around the forest, allegedly raped the girls and also shot a video. The accused had also threatened the victims not to reveal the incident to anyone.

After the video went viral on social media, the police started a probe and traced the victims who confirmed about that incident had taken place.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act along with other sections.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar told reporters that a case was registered against seven men. Five of them have been arrested on Monday while search is on for the two others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor