'Mafia close to Pinarayi Vijayan threatening businessmen', alleges BJP leader Sobha Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram, July 27 Senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran on Thursday hit out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that a "mafia close to him" is engaged in "threatening" businessmen here.

Interacting with media persons, she said that a businessman, who had withdrawn from the tender process in the now controversial AI camera project, has told her about it.

"James Palamattom, chairman of a company which withdrew from the AI camera project has told me that a mafia close to Pinarayi Vijayan threatens businessmen here. The national agencies should intervene here. The AI camera project deal is a big conspiracy and done to benefit the Chief Minister,” said Surendran, presently vice president of the Kerala BJP.

“National agencies like the Enforcement Directorate should do their duty and work for the benefit of the people. It has come to a stage that only Vijayan, his family- Vivek, Veena, his wife and father in law of Vivek can only function in Kerala,” said Surendran.

Surendran unsuccessfully contested two assembly elections and a Lok Sabha election.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor