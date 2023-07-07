Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], July 7 : Even as the fierce power tussle between rival Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, continued in Maharashtra, Chief Minister of the state Eknath Shinde met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his residence on Friday.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, addressing the recent reports of discontent among Shiv Sena MLAs regarding NCP leader Ajit Pawar's joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, CM Shinde made it clear that his government has emerged stronger, adding that he had no plans of stepping down, terming all such reports as 'rumours'.

"It is all rumours...," CM Shinde told ANI.

On the split in the NCP, Shinde said the party should introspect on everything that was happening within the rank and file.

"They (NCP) should introspect on what is happening in their party. They should look into their party, khud ka ghar toh toot gya hai (Their own house is broken now)," he said.

He said further, "With our government now made up of three parties, the strength of our MLAs is more than 200. No leader is unhappy and all have faith in us. Our government is only getting stronger. We have the support of PM Modi and Amit Shah," the Maharashtra CM said.

Earlier, on Sunday, Ajit Pawar split the NCP down the middle as he joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra along with 8 senior MLAs and took oath as the state's deputy chief minister for the fifth time.

