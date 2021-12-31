Maharashtra court rejects pre-arrest bail of BJP leader Nitesh Rane, due to involvement in the murder case

BJP leader Nitesh Rane's bail is denied by a sessions court in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Thursday. Nitesh Rane son of Union minister Narayan Rane, has been accused of the murder case, the Maharashtra police concluded his involvement in the attack of Santosh Parab (44).



Nitesh Rane represents the Kankavli Assembly seat in the Sindhudurg district and in the upcoming elections he pled a bail to the court, but his bail got rejected due to his involvement in the murder case.

But the leader claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case, because of the political rivalry. However, Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat argued before the court that the police have full evidence against Nitesh and they can prove that Nitesh is behind the attack.



While Rane's lawyer blamed the opposition party and said they have been dragging Nitesh in the case so that he could not perform the campaign in the election of the district cooperative bank. Narayan Rane also stated that his son is falsely being involved in the case the MVA government in Maharashtra is misusing their power.

During the recent winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, Nitesh Rane had mocked Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray by mimicking the cat's voice, and in August he was also arrested in connection with his "slap" remarks on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. And this led to the war between Rane and Shiv Sena.