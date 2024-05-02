Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: CM Eknath Shinde’s Son Shrikant Shinde Files Nomination From Kalyan

Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shive Sena (Shinde faction), file a nomination from Thane's Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency in the presence of his family.

Shrikant Shinde was accompanied by his father, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during his roadshow. Eknath Shinde expressed confidence over the victory of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and said, “Abki baar 400 paar pakka hai, phir ek baar Modi Sarkaar bhi pakka hai [400+ (Lok Sabha seats for BJP) is confirmed, once again Modi government (in the country) is confirmed he added.

Shrikant Shinde Files Nomination From Kalyan

Shiv Sena leader & sitting MP from Kalyan seat, Shrikant Shinde files nomination from the Lok Sabha constituency, in the presence of Maharashtra CM & his father Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/fNviJV3H3X — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2024

'Abki Baar 400 Pakka': Eknath Shinde

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena candidate from Kalyan Lok Sabha Seat Shrikant Shinde holds a roadshow before filing his nominations today.



Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says "...'Abki baar 400 paar pakka hai, phir ek baar Modi Sarkaar bhi pakka hai'. The people of the… pic.twitter.com/ytN6i41FXL — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2024

“The people of the country have decided to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time….” the Maharashtra CM added.

His Deputy Devendra Fadnavis, on the other hand, said that Shrikant Shinde is going to win by a huge margin. “As you can see from the response of the people, Shrikant Shinde is going to win with a huge margin. People have trust in PM Modi, Eknath Shinde, and the Mahayuti…” he said.

Following the roadshow, Shrikant Shinde filed his nomination in the presence of his father Eknath Shinde. The Kalyan Parliamentary constituency will go to polls in the 5th phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on May 20.