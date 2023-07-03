Maharashtra: NCP workers in Jalgaon celebrate after Ajit Pawar takes oath as Dy CM

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : After Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, party workers on Sunday celebrated outside the NCP office in Jalgaon bursting crackers.

They also raised slogans like 'Ajit Pawar, you go ahead, we are with you'.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has the backing of more than 40 MLAs in the State Legislative Assembly and more than 6 MLCs in the Legislative Council.

"Ajit Pawar has the backing of more than 40 MLAs in Vidhan Sabha and more than 6 MLCs in Vidhan Parishad," party sources said.

Newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, "Today, we have decided to support the Maharashtra government and took oath as ministers. There will be a discussion on the portfolios later. Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support development."

"The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision," Pawar added.

Earlier today Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

In a dramatic turn of events, Pawar, along with nine MLAs, reached Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Ramesh Bais.

A total of nine NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra.

Pawar was later administered oath as the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that the double-engine government has now become triple-engine.

"Now we have 1 Chief Minister and 2 Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become triple engine. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar's experience will help strengthen Maharashtra," Maharashtra CM Shinde said.

