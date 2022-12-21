Maharashtra Oppn leaders have lost mental balance: K'taka CM

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 21 The statements being made by the opposition leaders in Maharashtra, both inside and outside the Assembly, gives an impression that they have lost their mental balance, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here, Bommai accused the opposition parties in Maharashtra of trying to politicise the border row with Karnataka.

"Previously, the NCP leaders had made a bid to draw political mileage out of the border issue, but they failed in their endeavor. At a time when the people of both the states are maintaining cordiality, these leaders are trying to enter Karnataka on a big scale," Bommai said.

"Despite not having people's support, carrying the flags of political parties shows that only members of the opposition parties and its office-bearers were present in the protest march. This clearly shows that it was politically motivated," Bommai added.

The CM also urged the Congress leaders of Karnataka to speak to their Maharashtra counterparts.

This is not the issue to be resolved on the streets and the same thing had been said by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.

"It was Maharashtra which moved the Supreme Court over the border row, but it has understood that its case is very weak. For this purpose, Maharashtra wants to create such a situation and take advantage of it. But it will not be successful," he said.

Bommai's remarks came after Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday threatened to enter Karnataka just as China has entered the Indian territory, saying that nobody's permission is needed for that, as a fresh war of words erupted on the contentious border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

"The opposition leader's statement of trying to attack Karnataka like China shows his immaturity. But that leader is not aware of the fact that Karnataka is in India," Bommai said.

"Just like the Indian Army, the Karnataka police will drive back the Maharashtra protesters. The Kannadigas are strong enough to drive them back," Bommai said.

