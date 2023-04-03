Mahila Congress stages protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

New Delhi, April 3 The All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) on Monday held a 'Jantantra Bachao Rally' to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

The AIMC members also demanded the formation of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the allegations of financial irregularities levelled against the Adani Group.

"Rahul Gandhi led the opposition's attack against the Prime Minister in the Parliament. As a response, the Prime Minister's vengeful administration revoked his Lok Sabha membership and ordered him to evacuate his official residence," said Netta D'Souza, President, AIMC.

She told the media that in his speech in the Lok Sabha on February 7, Rahul Gandhi had expressed concerns over the alleged unethical collaboration between Adani and the Centre.

The sequence of events that followed since then demonstrate that democracy in the country is on the verge of collapse, and immediate action is now imperative, D'Souza said.

The AIMC said the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi is not just about the Congress, but also about safeguarding freedom of speech.

The AIMC appealed to the government to take prompt action by initiating a JPC probe into the Adani matter, as it believes it is a critical step to combat corruption in the country.

