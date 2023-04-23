"Majlis is compulsion for KCR, not for BJP": Amit Shah in Telangana

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], April 23 : Attacking Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the countdown has begun for the end of the corrupt rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the poll-bound state.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sankalp Sabha' at Chevella, Shah said, "The fight will continue till KCR is dethroned! The countdown begins for the end of the corrupt rule of the BRS now."

The Union Home Minister further alleged connivance between AIMIM chief Asadusddin Owaisi and KCR.

He said, "No government can run in Telangana whose steering is with Majlis (Owaisi)...We are not afraid of Majlis, Majlis is a compulsion for you...not for BJP. The government of Telangana will run for the people of the state... It will not run for Owaisi. He (Owaisi) even prepares a map of India and divides Kashmir into half. They have insulted India by dividing Kashmir in half."

Shah slammed Telangana CM KCR over the arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay.

He said, "KCR, that people are not afraid of your atrocities, and now their fight will continue till you are dethroned. Whatever time is left, stop committing atrocities and focus on the development and welfare of people, KCR. We are fighters; even our genesis lies in the Opposition."

Shah said BJP will form a government in Telangana which will be dedicated to the welfare of the people and development of the state.

"I want to ask CM KCR that before BJP formed the government, what did Telangana use to get in the previous budgets? Earlier Telangana used to get Rs 30,000 crore and in 2022-2023 PM Modi gave Rs 1,20,000 lakh crore. Only BJP can do the work of development," he said.

Shah alleged that there is absolute politicisation of police and administration in Telangana by KCR.

"Unfortunately, in Telangana, there has been an absolute politicisation of the Police and Administration, and the welfare schemes extended by Modi Ji are blocked in between thereby depriving people of the State the welfare and development. Injustice is being done to the youth in the state, SSC papers are being leaked, Telangana State Service Commission papers are also being leaked. The future of lakhs of youths has been ruined by the KCR government. These youths are ready to settle your account in the coming elections," the Minister said.

Shah said KCR changed his party's name TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) to divert people's attention.

"CM KCR should know that it is his end in Telangana and he is talking about becoming PM of India, " added Shah.

Assembly elections in Telangana are slated for later this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor