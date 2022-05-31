'Make Udhayanidhi a minister', DMK Coimbatore unit to pass resolution

Chennai, May 31 Chorus is growing among the DMK supporters and local cadres for including Udhayanidhi Stalin as a minister in the cabinet of his father, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The latest to join the fray is the Coimbatore unit of the DMK, which will pass a resolution on Tuesday demanding the DMK state leadership to make Udhayanidhi Stalin a minister.

It may be noted that DMK district units, including Trichy South, Thanjavur Central and Dindigul East and West have passed resolutions earlier to include Udhayanidhi in the state cabinet.

Udhayanidhi has, however, asked his supporters in the party not to pass resolutions to make him a minister. He said that the party cadres are passing these resolutions out of love for him, but added that he has solid film commitments. It may be noted that Udhayanidhi Stalin other than being a Chepauk MLA of the DMK and the leader of the Youth wing of the party, is a popular Tamil movie actor and producer.

In a statement on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he was busy shooting for movies and that he has prior commitments. He also said that the party leadership knows when to take such decisions.

Immediately after the DMK won the 2021 Assembly elections, senior party leaders were recommending party president M.K. Stalin to include Udhayanidhi in the cabinet. Senior leaders S. Duraimurugan and R. Chakkarpani had said that Udhayanidhi Stalin's election campaign had garnered a large number of votes for the party.

