Mallikarjun Kharge terms Union Budget 'pro-capitalist'

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday termed the Union Budget 2022 "pro-capitalist" and alleged that it has been made keeping in mind the states going to polls only.

He further added that the Budget has nothing to offer to farmers, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) communities.

Speaking with ANI, Kharge said, "This is a pro-capitalist Budget that has nothing to offer to farmers, MGNREGA workers, and SC/ST and OBC communities. This Budget has been prepared, keeping in view of the ensuing Assembly elections."

Expressing displeasure over Nirmala Sitharaman calling Rahul Gandhi's statement a "UP kind of an answer", Kharge said that the statement of the Finance Minister reflects "frustration" as the government has nothing to say on the Budget.

Speaking on the statement made on the basis of regionalism, he said that it is not in the interest of the country and is also an insult to the nation.

Sitharaman, during a press conference, commented on Rahul Gandhi for his remarks terming the Union Budget as "zero-sum" and said, "I think he (Rahul Gandhi) has given a very UP kind of an answer, which is good enough for an MP who ran away from Uttar Pradesh."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor