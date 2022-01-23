Mamata urges Centre to announce Netajis's birthday as National Holiday

Kolkata, Jan 23 Paying tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birthday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the central government to declare his birth anniversary, January 23, as National Holiday.

In a series of tweets, Banerjee wrote: "We again appeal to the Central Government that Netaji's birthday be declared National Holiday to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in most befitting manner".

Earlier also the Chief Minister had made the same demand several times and this year again she made the request to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in a most befitting manner.

"GoWB is celebrating his 125th Birth Anniversary as #DeshNayakDibas in a befitting manner all over the state following protocols," the chief minister wrote. "He is an epitome of patriotism, courage, leadership, unity and brotherhood. Netaji has been and will continue to be an inspiration for generations," she said.

Detailing out the series of initiatives taken by the state government to pay tribute to this national leader, the Chief Minister wrote, "Among some long-term initiatives to commemorate Netaji, a National University with international collaborations, Jai Hind University, is being set up with 100 per cent state funding".

"Drawing inspiration from Netaji's thoughts on the National Planning Commission, a Bengal Planning Commission will be set up to help the state in its planning initiatives," she added.

The Chief Minister again raised the central government's controversial issue to exclude the tableau of West Bengal on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose from the ensuing Republic Day Parade. She said, "This year a tableau will be displayed on the Republic Day Parade on 'Netaji' and will also feature other eminent freedom fighters from Bengal to commemorate the 75th year of Independence of our country".

Banerjee had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi venting her displeasure at the exclusion of the tableau of West Bengal on Netaji Bose from the ensuing Republic Day Parade and alleged that it was a partisan attitude of the central government.

