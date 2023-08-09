Manickam Tagore seeks Railways Minister's intervention to revive Madurai-Tuticorin project

New Delhi, Aug 9 Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Manickam Tagore has written to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking his intervention in the Madurai-Tuticorin railway project.

In his letter to the Minister, he said: "Your kind attention is invited towards the matter of utmost importance that concerns the people of the southern district of Tamil Nadu - the Madurai-Tuticorin railway project. The people of the district have been eagerly awaiting the completion of this vital railway project, which was introduced under the Pragati Project of the Prime Minister's Office. The project is not only crucial for the region's economic development but also serves as a lifeline for the residents of Kariyapatti, Aruppukkottai and Vlathikulam areas.

"It pains us to inform you that despite the allocation of funds and completion of surveys, the project has been halted, causing great concern and dissatisfaction among the people, traders, industrial companies, and railway passengers. The railway project holds immense potential to contribute to the national freight handling target set by the Railways Ministry."

Its strategic location and connection to ports make it an essential link for transporting goods efficiently and supporting the economic growth of the entire region, the MP added.

"The successful completion of the Madurai-Tuticorin railway line will not only fulfil the aspirations of the people but also contribute significantly to the Ministry of Railways' freight handling target. This project aligns with the larger vision of enhancing connectivity and boosting economic activities in the region.

"We seek your personal intervention in this issue and direct the Southern Railways to continue the project without any hindrance for the benefit of people in the Southern district of Tamil Nadu," he added.

