Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: 76.04% voter turnout has been recorded in Manipur's second phase polls

76.04% voter turnout has been recorded in Manipur's second phase assembly elections. Here is the district-wise turnout in the assembly polls: - Chandel 76.71%, Jiribam 75.02%, Senapati 82.02%, Tamenglong 66.40%, Thoubal 78.00%, Ukhrul 71.57%.

Meanwhile, Today on 5th March Manipur has conducted its second phase of assembly elections, which will cover the districts like Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST) and Nungba (ST). Earlier the polling for the second phase was going to be held on 3rd March but EC has changed it to 5th March. However the polling of the first phase has been concluded on 28 February, in which it covered Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST) and Singhat (ST) district.