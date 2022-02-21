Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: BJP is a party of common people, we think about the country as a whole: Nitin Gadkari

Addressing the rally in Ukhral, Manipur Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "This election is not going to make the future of any political party, but the future of Manipur. BJP is a party of common people, we think about the country as a whole, we never discriminate Northeast with any other state in the country."

In the same rally he earlier said "Without the support of Manipur, we cannot imagine the success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Our government is giving the highest priority to development in Manipur. Several projects are announced for constructing highways in the state."

Meanwhile, the EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting was going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.



