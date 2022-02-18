Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs a traditional dance in Manipur, watch video

Union Minister Smriti Irani joined artists performing traditional dance at an event in the Wangkhei area of Imphal East, Manipur.

#WATCH | Union Minister Smriti Irani joins artists performing traditional dance at an event in Wangkhei area of Imphal East, Manipur pic.twitter.com/jQtqKMkOJW — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

Earlier, Smriti Iran questions the security forces of Punjab. The union minister said “Why did the Punjab CM brief a private citizen (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) on the PM’s security protocol and the breach? Why is the private citizen, who is a part of the Gandhi family, an interested party? I reiterate our questions to Congress high command. Why were security measures deliberately breached due to the active connivance of the Congress-led Govt in Punjab? Who in Congress sought to benefit from the breach of PM’s security?”

She further said, Why did the Punjab CM brief a private citizen (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) on the PM's security protocol and the breach? Why is the private citizen, who is a part of the Gandhi family, an interested party?

Talking back to Manipur, the EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting is going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.