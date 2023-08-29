Manipur assembly session a ‘farce’: Jairam Ramesh

Imphal, Aug 29 Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh termed the single day assembly session in Manipur as “farce” and slammed the state government for disallowing any discussion on the prevailing situation and prevented moving of any other resolutions.

Ramesh while commenting on X (formerly twitter) said : “Today, the Manipur Assembly met for the first time since March 3rd, 2023. It stood in two-minute silence in memory of those killed in the state since May 3rd.”

The Congress leader said that the CM read out a resolution and thereafter it got adjourned indefinitely, disallowing any other resolutions.

“The entire proceedings took much less than an hour. What a farce ! There was simply no reason why with its huge majority the ruling party could not have had the session for a few days at the very least. The reason is simple : if the Assembly Session had functioned, the differences and fissures within the BJP would have come into full display and that too on the floor of the Assembly,” Ramesh said.

Further, the fact that all 10 Kuki MLAs, including the 7 from the BJP, boycotted the Assembly session shows the deep divide in the state and how the CM is unfit to take forward the peace process, he stated.

The Rajya Sabha member said that the BJP, as always, has converted an opportunity into a formality.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders led by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh told the media that the assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh has rejected their several private members’ resolutions on urgent public interest.

He said that the BJP Government has been running away from their responsibilities to restore peace and harmony in the state of Manipur.

“We demanded thorough discussion on the floor of the house on the present Manipur situation but the Chief Minister and the Speaker do not permit discussion. It shows that BJP Govt wanted to continue Manipur unrest,” he said.

Deputy Leader of the Congress legislature party Rajit Kangujam said that they hoisted black flag in front of the Congress Bhavan in Imphal to mark the day as ‘black day’ in the history of parliamentary democracy of India.

Congress MLA Surjakumar Okram said that the BJP governments in Manipur and at the Centre are suppressing the voice of opposition MLAs as well as people of Manipur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor