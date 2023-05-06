Manipur MLA says situation improving, displaced people can return home

Guwahati, May 6 A Manipur MLA, who visited the refugee camps in Assam's Cachar district on Saturday where at least 1,500 people from ethnic violence-hit Manipur have taken shelter, asserted that peace is returning in the state and people who have been displaced can return to their homes in the next two days.

Md Ashab Uddin, a Janata Dal MLA from Jiribam Assembly constituency in Manipur, said, "The situation is improving in the state. I have visited many areas. People who have taken refuge in Cachar district thought that the violence in Churachandpur district would spread to their areas also. But this did not happen."

He said that Indian Army personnel along with other security forces have been dealing with the situation effectively and normalcy is returning to the state.

"We have noticed an improvement in the situation. People who have migrated to Cachar and sought refuge can go back to their respective homes in the next two days," the MLA said.

Ashab Uddin also claimed that spreading of false information has not stopped yet, which is creating hurdles for normalcy to return in Manipur.

He urged the people not to pay heed to rumours.

Meanwhile, a peace committee has been formed in Assam that will visit the disturbed areas in Manipur on Monday. Kamalakanta Singha, a member of the committee, said that the panel has representatives from different linguistic communities, who will visit some of the violence-hit areas to understand people's problems.

On the other hand, the influx of people from Manipur into Assam is continuing with the tally reaching 2,000 till late Saturday evening.

