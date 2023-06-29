"Manipur needs healing...Peace has to be our only priority": Rahul Gandhi

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 29 : On a day his cavalcade was stopped on the way to Churachandpur in strife-torn Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the state, which has been racked by ethnic violence and clashes, needs healing and peace should be the only priority now.

Rahul, who had landed in Imphal earlier on Thursday for a two-day visit to the strife-torn state, proceeded to visit people displaced by the recent clashes, at relief camps in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said, "I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities are very welcoming and loving. It's very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority."

Earlier in the day, Rahul was forced to make his way back to the state capital, Imphal, after the local police prevented his cavalcade from proceeding to Churachandpur, where the Congress leader was headed to meet with victims of ethnic violence.

"Seeing the ground situation, we stopped him (Rahul Gandhi) from moving forward and advised him to travel to Churachandpur via helicopter. There was a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which Rahul Gandhi, a VIP, was moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we did not allow him to proceed further," Bishnupur Superintendent of Police (SP) Heisnam Balram Singh said.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Rahul over his visit saying his irresponsible behaviour turned the situation sensitive in Manipur as fresh protests erupted.

Patra said, "Rahul and responsibility never travel together. His visit to Manipur is irresponsible. It is with regret that I have to say this," Patra said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor