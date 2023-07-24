Manipur Police register case for spreading false news against political leader

Imphal, July 23 Manipur Police’s Cyber Crime Branch on Sunday registered a case for spreading false news against a political leader with intent to cause injury, and damage to his reputation and create serious breach of law and order, officials said.

A police officials said that the Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS), Manipur received a report from a functionary of a political party that a picture of him and his son was made into a collage with a screenshot of the shocking viral video of two women paraded naked, along with a caption that they were directly involved in the crime and it was uploaded in various social media platforms.

A case was filed at the CCPS for spreading false news with intent to cause injury, damage to the reputation of the functionary of a political party and create serious breach of law and order. Attempts are made to identify and arrest the culprits, an official said.

He also said that the state police, forming 12 police teams led by senior officials, are continuously making an all-out effort to arrest the remaining culprits of the parading of two disrobed women in Kangpokpi district on May 4 by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts.

Five accused persons, arrested so far, have been sent to police custody for 11 days and one juvenile, detained in the crime, was produced before the juvenile board.

Police officials also said that in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, firing between armed groups was reported at Torbung, Terakhongsangbi and adjoining foothill areas and aschool and some abandoned houses were set on fire.

A woman from Terakhongsangbi, Laithel Maning Leikai was injured in one of the attacks. Police and Central forces have immediately rushed to the areas and controlled the situation and repelled the miscreants.

Meanwhile, movement of several hundred vehicles carrying essentials and food grains was ensured through the both national highways (Imphal-Dimapur and Imphal-Jiribam). Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles, the officials added.

