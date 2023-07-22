Manipur sexual assault: Kuki community members stage protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, July 22 Members from the Kuki community on Saturday staged a protest over Manipur barbarity at Jantar Mantar in the national Capital.

Scores of people holding placards were raising slogans demanding justice and hanging the culprits, who were involved in the instance of women from the Kuki-Zomi community being stripped, paraded and sexually assaulted in Manipur.

Meanwhile, the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) also condemned the incident and said that such acts are outrageous, barbaric and inhumane which are unacceptable in a civilized society.

“The fact that these women have to endure the above ordeal and disgrace in the most despicable manner is enough to sent shivers down the spine of every right-thinking individual,” the students’ outfit said in a statement.

The NESO also said that in every conflict or riots, women and children are the most vulnerable and frequently preyed upon.

“Atrocities against helpless women and children including abusing their modesty and dignity at any time and even at war should never be condone and should be condemn by one and all,” it said, while demanding that all culprits involved in the senseless act should be arrested and stringent punishment should be meted out to them.

“The NESO once again urged the different indigenous communities in Manipur and in the entire North East to maintain peace and brotherhood so as to further strengthen the age-old relationship that had been developed over the generations,” it added.

