Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss border situation with China

Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

The Opposition has been cornering the central government in the Parliament on issues of national security like the recent border clash in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector.

On December 9, PLA troops tried to transgress LAC in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector and unilaterally change the status quo in the Eastern Sector.

Stepping up its attack on the Centre over its handling of the border issues with China, Congress MP Manish Tewari has put a counter question to the government citing the joint press release of the 17th round of the India-China corps commander-level meeting, asking What about the tranquility at the Western Sector where the clash took place?

Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Manish Tewari posted the joint press briefing of the said meeting and said, "Press release on 17th round of Indo-China Core Commander Level meeting states "In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector" Yangtse clash-9th December took place in eastern Sector. What about tranquility there?"

The attack by Congress comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement stating that India and China held the 17th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on December 20 and agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector.

"In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector," the statement added.

The MEA statement said the two sides agreed to stay in close contact, and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

"Building on the progress made after the last meeting on 17th July 2022, the two sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner," the ministry added.

The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in the restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.

Apart from Manish, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari too has given a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

Earlier on Thursday, during the winter session of the Parliament, the Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha also sought to raise the border issue in the House.

"When we want a discussion to protect the country, there is no other rule for this," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

"You said that you will call me and the leader of the house inside a room and talk. Sir, this is not something to be discussed inside, this should be known to the whole world. The country should know. Those who elected us and sent us to Parliament should know. This is for the country. Discussion is necessary," said Kharge, while speaking to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"We want to discuss the issue and will fight for unity in the country. We are with the soldiers," the Congress President had added.

Replying to the Congress leader's demand, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, ""Our Foreign Minister and Defence Minister have given a detailed statement on the issue that Kharge is raising. We have kept complete information on behalf of the government in the House."

Earlier this month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed both Houses of parliament that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo but they went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders.

( With inputs from ANI )

