Mann calls on Shah, seeks MSP on basmati, more CAPF companies

New Delhi, May 19 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and impressed upon him to issue notification for the purchase of basmati on the minimum support price (MSP).

Telling Shah that it is need of hour to bring the farmers out of rut of wheat-paddy cycle, Mann said it would help saving water and also give boost to crop diversification.

The Chief Minister also sought a compensation of Rs 500 per quintal for low yield of wheat in the state. He said due to intense heat during this summer season, the wheat grains in Punjab have been damaged, adding it is the high time that farmers must be compensated for this damage by giving compensation.

Raising another issue, he asked Shah to repeal the order pertaining to abolishing the member of Punjab from the BBMB.

He said this is a discriminatory step which has bruised the psyche of every Punjabi. Mann said the Union government must roll back this retrogressive step which dilutes the federal structure in the state.

Expressing concern over repeated attempts to disturb hard-earned peace in the state, the Chief Minister sought 10 additional companies of paramilitary forces in Punjab.

Responding to it, the Union Home Minister immediately allotted the additional companies of paramilitary forces.

Mann, while thanking the Union Home Minister, assured him that Punjab will be instrumental in safeguarding the security and sovereignty of the country.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the increasing drug and weapon smuggling from across the border through drone.

He impressed upon the Home Minister to immediately provide anti-drone technology to the state for foiling such attempts.

He said it was all more important for the nation's security, thus rising above the petty politics.

The Chief Minister assured Shah that Punjab will uphold the ethos of communal harmony, peace, and brotherhood in the state.

