Many startsups are successful in Ayush sector: PM in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi, March 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that many startups have been successful in the Ayush sector and the market of this sector has gone up to Rs 1,40,000 crore.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he said that six years ago, the market for medicines related to Ayurveda was around Rs 22,000 crore which has risen to Rs 1,40,000 crore because Yoga and Ayurveda is increasingly trending all over the world.

Talking about the Ayush startups, Modi further said that there is a startup Kapiva, based on healthy eating habits in accordance with our traditions while the Nirog-Street too is another startup which is a unique concept in the Ayurveda Healthcare Ecosystem.

"The Ayurveda Healthcare Ecosystem is a technology-driven platform connecting Ayurveda Doctors from across the world directly to the people and more than 50,000 practitioners are associated with it. Similarly, Atreya Innovations, a healthcare technology startup, is working in the field of Holistic Wellness," PM Modi said.

Talking about other Ayush startup, the 'Ixoreal' and Cureveda, he said that this company has not only spread awareness about the use of Ashwagandha, but has also invested a huge amount on top quality production process while the 'Cureveda' has created dietary supplements for holistic life through the confluence of modern herbal research and traditional knowledge.

Referring to the Padma Awardee, 126-year-old Baba Sivanand ji whose fitness is a subject of discussion in the country today, Modi said, "I read many people's comments on social media, that Baba Sivanand is fitter than those one-fourth of his age. Indeed, the life of Baba Sivananda is an inspiration for all of us. I wish him a long life. He has a passion for yoga and leads a very healthy lifestyle."

