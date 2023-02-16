Maryam Nawaz distances herself from govt led by uncle Shehbaz Sharif

Lahore, Feb 16 PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has apparently distanced herself from the coalition government led by her uncle and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that her party is not responsible for its performance, media reports said.

The ruling party leader reportedly made these remarks at a recent meeting with the representatives of PML-N's youth wing, The Express Tribune reported on Thursday.

"This is not my government. Our government will be when Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan," the party sources quoted her as saying during the meeting.

According to party sources, the coalition partners are playing blame game over the poor performance of the federal government, The Express Tribune reported.

During the huddle, the PML-N chief organiser tried to absolve her party of current economic and other crises, stating that she is not part of the coalition government.

According to party insiders, Maryam said that PML-N cannot be blamed for the performance of the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif.

"Our government will be formed when Nawaz Sharif is in Pakistan. Only Nawaz Sharif can take the country forward," she was quoted as saying, The Express Tribune reported.

Her statement comes as the PML-N-led government is under immense pressure over skyrocketing inflation and soaring food prices ahead of the general elections likely to take place later this year.

Amid spiralling inflation, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday formally unveiled a Rs 170 billion mini-budget that carried some highly inflationary measures but spared the commercial banks and traders of any new taxation, weakening the coalition government's case of putting burden on the sectors which could bear it the most.

