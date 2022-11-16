Maximum participation of women essential to achieve self-reliant goal: President

Bhopal, Nov 16 President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that maximum participation of women will ensure making India a developed country.

Addressing Women's Self-Help Groups conference in Bhopal, Murmu asserted that making women economically independent is an effective way of empowering them.

The President lauded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's initiative of making women's Self-Help Groups in Madhya Pradesh and empowering them with providing numerous opportunities.

She noted that more than four lakh women's Self-Help Groups are active in Madhya Pradesh and said the participation of women will strengthen the economy, society as well as the country.

"Economic self-reliance is an effective means of empowering women. Economic and social self-reliance complement each other. Self-Help Groups can contribute effectively to make women self-reliant. To make India a self-reliant and developed nation, maximum participation of women is essential. We have to create an environment in which women feel free and fearless and can make full use of their potential," Murmu said.

She further said Madhya Pradesh has a rich tradition of women leaders like Rani Durgavati, Rani Kamalapati and Ahilyabai Holkar.

The President also recalled former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who is from Madhya Pradesh.

Murmu was on her first-ever two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh after becoming the President to attend the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' state-level programme at Shahdol on Tuesday.

She also addressed Women's Self-Help Groups at a programme organised by Madhya Pradesh government at Motilal Nehru stadium in Bhopal.

The President had earlier made a formal announcement of implementation of the PESA Act in Madhya Pradesh.

