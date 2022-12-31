'May think of resigning if...': Union Minister from Goa on Mhadei issue

Panaji, Dec 31 Union Minister of State for Tourism and Ports Shripad Naik on Saturday said that he has no problem to think on tendering resignation if the Central government fails to withdraw the approval granted to Karnataka's 'Detailed Project Report' for Kalasa-Bhanduri Nala projects.

Addressing a press conference here, Naik, whose home state is Goa, said that the dream of Karnataka to divert water to Malaprabha basin has been brought to reality by the Central Water Commission (CWC), which he termed as a 'sad' thing.

"The decision of giving approval to Karnataka by the CWC, when the matter is pending before the Supreme Court is wrong. This should not have happened," Naik lamented.

"Mhadei is the lifeline of Goa. Along with people, wildlife, flora and fauna are also dependent on this water of Mhadei. There are cases in this regard in the Supreme Court. But despite that, the CWC giving approval is injustice to Goa. If this water is diverted, it will affect us heavily," Naik, an MP from the North Goa parliamentary constituency, said.

He said that his constituency will be badly affected if the water is diverted to Karnataka.

"This is a one-sided decision, to which we are opposing. Even the Goa government should take steps to oppose it. We will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to convince them to withdraw the approval," he said.

"We can even go to the Supreme Court if needed. Opposition MLAs should come together and support. This decision is very wrong. It is a very serious issue. CWC has not taken Goa into confidence. All Goans should support (to raise voice) to withdraw this decision," he said.

He said that the mistake done by CWC should be corrected. "All party delegation will be taken to Delhi," he said.

When asked whether he will resign if the central government fails to withdraw approval, Naik said "Resignation is not a solution.

"Politics is secondary, when it comes to the welfare of people. If needed I will think of resigning, there is absolutely no problem. I give first priority to people's welfare," Naik said, when the media questioned him again about tendering resignation.

Goa's Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao had urged all MLAs to MPs to prepare to tender resignation if the central government fails to withdraw approval.

"Nobody should play with the welfare of the public. The decision taken by CWC is wrong. It should be corrected," Naik said.

Goa and Karnataka have been battling out a dispute over the Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project across the waters of the Mhadei river at a central tribunal. Mhadei originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji.

While the river traverses 28.8 km in Karnataka, it has a length of 81.2 km in Goa. Karnataka plans to construct dams on the river, aimed at diverting the waters into its water-starved Malaprabha basin in north Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday had announced that the Centre has cleared the much disputed Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project in his state.

Reacting to it, opposition parties Congress, Goa Forward, AAP and Revolutionary Goans criticised the BJP government alleging it failed to protect interest of Goa and save 'Mhadei'.

