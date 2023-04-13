Mayawati demands high-level probe into encounter of Atiq's son

Published: April 13, 2023

Lucknow, April 13 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has demanded a high-level probe into the encounter of ...

Lucknow, April 13 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has demanded a high-level probe into the encounter of Asad Ahmad and his associate in Jhansi.

In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said: "Apprehensions of a repeat of the Vikas Dubey encounter has come true, and people were discussing about the 'truth' behind the encounter."

Mayawati said that a high-level probe would set to rest all speculations, and bring the truth out in the open.

