Mayawati demands high-level probe into encounter of Atiq's son
By IANS | Published: April 13, 2023 05:06 PM2023-04-13T17:06:06+5:302023-04-13T17:20:17+5:30
Lucknow, April 13 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has demanded a high-level probe into the encounter of Asad Ahmad and his associate in Jhansi.
In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said: "Apprehensions of a repeat of the Vikas Dubey encounter has come true, and people were discussing about the 'truth' behind the encounter."
Mayawati said that a high-level probe would set to rest all speculations, and bring the truth out in the open.
