Medical colleges opening in Mau, Shamli today, which were once known for mafia and migration: CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 : Uttar Pradesh districts Mau and Shamli, which were earlier infamous for Mafia and migration, witnessed a historic day on Wednesday as agreements were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the establishment of medical colleges on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis in both districts.

Meanwhile, ratings of all nursing and paramedical institutions in the state were also released under Mission Niramaya.

“Six years ago, Mau and Shamli were infamous for the mafia and the migration of people, but today medical colleges are being established in these districts. It is like a dream come true,” the Chief Minister said.

Besides, under the 'Mentor-Mentee' process adopted to improve the quality of nursing and paramedical institutions, eight new institutions were presented with mentor certificates by the Chief Minister.

“Before 2017, there were only 12 medical colleges in the state, but after 2017, realising the concept of 'one district-one medical college' of the Prime Minister, today medical colleges are being established in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh. Today, government medical colleges are operational in 45 districts and under construction in 16 districts, the CM said.

“Paramedical and nursing institutions were neglected by the previous governments. The State Medical Faculty itself was ailing, and there was no focus on quality education. The situation called for something like 'Mission Niramaya’, and the government provided it. Under this, 12 good institutions were identified as mentors. As a result of the ongoing reform process with the mentor-mentee policy, eight more institutes have been upgraded as mentors today. This is proof of the changing system," he added.

“There can be no compromise on quality in educational institutions. Be it a medical college or hospital, a nursing or paramedical college, if the quality is there and the standard is met, then its benefits must reach people without delay, and if it does not meet the standard, then such institutions should be removed from its list,” he further added.

“The Quality ranking of nursing and paramedical institutions done by Quality Control of India with accuracy and transparency will inspire other institutions to do better, the CM said.

“It was decided to establish medical colleges on a PPP (Public Private Partnership) model in 16 unserved districts of the state. In this sequence, private investors have been selected in Maharajganj and Sambhal in the past, and the construction of medical colleges is in progress at both places. Today, an agreement was signed between the Rajiv Samajik Shiksha Sewa Sansthan in Mau district, private partner Gyan Chetna Educational Society in Shamli district, and the Uttar Pradesh government. A private medical college will be set up at each place by a private investor with an investment of about Rs 250 crore. My best wishes to both institutions!” he said.

“Under Mission Niramaya, several programs are being conducted to improve the quality of nursing and paramedical institutions. Under this programme, one effort is to get all the nursing and paramedical colleges (government and private) established in the state inspected by the Quality Council of India, and on the basis of this, an accreditation ranking score will be given to the institutions. The said accreditation ranking has been published in the form of a booklet. Uttar Pradesh is the first state to achieve this feat,” CM Yogi said.

“There is a need for rejuvenation at the State Medical Faculty. Good efforts have also been made in this direction. For any financial transaction, there will now be no need for any private institution, government institution, or medical practitioner to come physically to deposit the fee of the State Medical Faculty, as an online payment gateway has been arranged for carrying out all transactions which is being launched today. This is a matter of joy,” he added.

All nursing and paramedical institutions in the country are being rated on the lines of UP: QCI (Quality Council of India)

Describing the Chief Minister's vision as inspiring for an innovative effort like 'Mission Niramaya', QCI Secretary General RP Singh said that following this effort of Uttar Pradesh, NITI Aayog has asked the Indian Nursing Council to implement a similar system across the country.

Earlier, the QCI Secretary-General briefed the Chief Minister in detail about the process followed for deciding the ratings. He said that “within 34 days, the QCI team went to every nursing and paramedical institute in the state to evaluate the quality of education there on the basis of the given parameters. Keeping in mind cleanliness, the examiners were fitted with body-worn cameras, and the entire test process was duly recorded. After the test, 267 institutes submitted their appeals for review, on which videos were shown, resolving their objections. It included 64 institutes that shared their problems as well. Finally, the rating of institutes and courses was prepared by resolving everyone's objections/curiosity and today there is not a single institute that is dissatisfied with its rating.”

Emphasising the need for paramedical and nursing institutions, Deputy Chief Minister and Health and Medical Education Minister Brajesh Pathak thanked the Chief Minister for bringing the policy of setting up nursing and paramedical institutions in every medical college and for making all necessary efforts to provide quality medical education in the state.

