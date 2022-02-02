Meenakshi Lekhi slams Cong over Punjab leadership tussle, compares Jakhar' situation with Sardar Patel

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday slammed Congress for not backing the party's former Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar over support among MLAs during the change of leadership and compared his situation with Sardar Patel.

Drawing a comparison of Jakhar's present situation with that of Jawaharlal Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel, Lekhi said, "It's not new. When Nehruji had become (Congress) chief, everyone supported Patel Ji, not him."

"If Patel Ji wasn't respected, how can you expect it for Jakhar Ji," she added.

Yesterday, Jakhar had claimed that 42 of 79 party MLAs wanted him to take over as the Punjab Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post while only two legislators favoured Charanjit Singh Channi.

