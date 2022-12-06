Meeting in MHA to discuss J&K security, drone infiltration

New Delhi, Dec 6 A meeting is being held in the Union Home Ministry regarding the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including smuggling of drugs and weapons through drones being sent from across the border by Pakistan.

The meeting being held on Tuesday will be chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and will be attended by top officials of the Union Territory and senior officers of the security agencies. The meeting is being held in hybrid mode.

According to information, J&K Chief Secretary Arun Mehta, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, top officials of the Intelligence Bureau and RAW, chiefs of the paramilitary forces and senior officials of the MHA will attend the meeting.

According to sources, along with the review of development projects in the Union Territory, there will also be a discussion to deal with the drone infiltration which has emerged as a major challenge for the security forces deployed on the border.

The Border Security Forces (BSF) shot down around 20 drones on the border this year as compared to only one last year and many weapons were recovered.

According to sources, the meeting may also discuss the target killing of members of the minority communities and labourers who had come for work from outside in J&K.

This is the first meeting of the MHA regarding security in the area after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the territory in October.

In November, Lt. Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the situation there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor