Meeting on Ukraine crisis begins in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Aug 6 A meeting on the Ukraine crisis has begun in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

A source from the Ukrainian delegation told Al Arabiya News that during the meeting on Saturday, the 10-point peace plan proposed by Ukraine was backed by several countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting, attended by security advisors and representatives from some 40 countries, aims to work out a solution that will achieve permanent peace and reduce the humanitarian repercussions of the Ukraine crisis, according to Al Ekhbariya News.

Through the meeting, the Saudi government looks forward to reinforcing dialogue and cooperation at the international level.

It also aims to ensure a solution to the crisis through political and diplomatic means and in a way that strengthens international peace and security.

