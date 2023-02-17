'Meghalaya CM doing family politics': Shah slams NPP

Shillong, Feb 17 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday criticised the National People's Party (NPP), alleging that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government headed by the NPP is involved in corruption, and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has been doing family politics.

This is not the first time the BJP has slammed the NPP. Earlier, party president J.P. Nadda had also lashed out at the MDA government.

Addressing two election rallies in Meghalaya's Rangsakona and Dalu, in a scathing attack on incumbent Chief Minister Sangma and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, Shah said that all the chief ministers in Meghalaya does not work for the development of the state, but for their families.

Saying that for the supply of water to all the households of Meghalaya, the Narendra Modi government has provided Rs 24,000 crore but the amount was "siphoned off".

Shah further promised that if the BJP government comes in power in the state, all households would get electricity, housing and tap water.

"The Modi government has approved 2.5 lakh housing but the people in Meghalaya did not get them," Shah said, adding that Conrad Sangma stopped the flow of funds of the Modi government.

He claimed that both Conrad Sangma and Mukul Sangma (Congress turned Trinamool Congress leader) provided jobs to their known people, only depriving many youths.

"BJP election manifesto already announced that it would probe all the corruption in Meghalaya by a retired Supreme Court judge and then all the accused would go to jails," the Home Minister said.

Shah, who is campaigning for the party for two days in Meghalaya, said that Mukul Sangma is now representing the Trinamool Congress the party that "destroyed West Bengal".

The former BJP president said "if people vote for the Trinamool Congress, the condition of Meghalaya would be like that of West Bengal, and corruption, goonda raj etc. would come to the state (Meghalaya)".

He promised that if the BJP comes to power after the February 27 assembly elections, four medical colleges would be set up in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP's northeast in-charge Rituraj Sinha accompanied Shah.

Not only Shah, during the recent election campaign, all the BJP's central leaders, including party president J.P. Nadda, accused the NPP-led MDA government of being involved in corruption and promised a high level probe if the saffron party comes to power.

It needs to be mentioned that with two MLAs, the BJP is also a partner of the MDA government led by NPP.

