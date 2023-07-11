Meghalaya govt signs MoU with NTPC to enhance power scenario

Shillong, July 11 The state government on Tuesday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the government owned NTPC Limited aiming to enhance the power scenario in the northeastern state.

The signing of MoUs with NTPC Limited come days after the Meghalaya High Court slammed the state government for failing to meet up more than 50 per cent shortfall in electricity supply as a result of insufficient rainfall,

An official of Meghalaya power department on Tuesday said that the agreements with the NTPC Limited encompass the Power Portfolio Management Services (PMS) for Meghalaya, setting up of Pump Storage Power Plants (PSPs) and implementation of floating solar projects in the state.

These strategic MoU, signed in New Delhi on Monday evening, marked a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts to uplift the power infrastructure and connectivity across Meghalaya, the official said.

He said that the PMS MoU between the Meghalaya government and the NTPC Limited would streamline the management and operations of supply of electricity in Meghalaya, ensuring efficient distribution of power and improved service delivery to the people.

It will also lead to judicious utilisation of own power resources of MeECL as well as better mix and use of renewable and green energy available in the country.

This MOU aims at taking Meghalaya ahead in green and clean energy and at the same time aiming at self-sufficiency in power generation.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC Limited and Sanjay Goyal, CMD, Meghalaya Electricity Corporation Limited.

Meanwhile, given that both household and commercial life may come to a standstill due to an electrical deficit, a division bench of Meghalaya High Court comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and justice W. Diengdoh in an order last week made it clear that such a scenario is unacceptable.

Several parts of the state have been facing acute power cuts due to huge differences in demand and supply.

