Meghalaya undertake 'decisive actions' to demolish illegal coke plants by July 20

Shillong, July 12 The Meghalaya government has taken "decisive actions" to demolish illegal coke plants in the coal-rich northeastern state and the process would be completed by July 20, officials said on Wednesday.

Various reports suggested that as many as 57 illegal coke plants are functioning in a clandestine manner in East Jaintia Hills district and other districts of the state polluting the environment.

The Meghalaya High Court, on a number of occasions, directed the state government to bulldoze the illegal coal plants.

A government official on Wednesday said that the state government has taken decisive action to address the issue of illegal coke plants in the state and also ensure compliance to the orders of the High Court.

The official said that action had been initiated against the illegal coke plants in December last year by shutting down a few illegal coke plants and initiated the process of dismantling the bee-hive coke ovens to ensure that they do not become operational again.

In consonance with the government’s commitment towards enforcing the law and directives of the High Court, unequivocal directions were issued to demolish the entire infrastructure behind these unlawful establishments and identify and prosecute the culprits behind this illegal activity, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Consequently, the demolition of chimneys and other physical infrastructure of the illegal plants have recommenced from July 8 and the work is targeted to be completed by July 20.

Several persons behind these illegal operations have been arrested.

The statement said that the concrete measures and proactive steps of the government in executing these actions to dismantle the infrastructure supporting the illegal coke plants are contrary to any perception of silence on the issue.

"The government remains steadfast in its commitment towards upholding the rule of law and preserving the pristine environment of the state for its residents," it said.

According to the statement, the bulldozing of illegal coke plants is an essential step towards achieving these objectives and restoring the region's ecological balance.

The government urges all residents, local community members, and relevant stakeholders to support these measures and cooperate with the authorities during the ongoing operation, the statement said.

The Meghalaya government has also undertaken the process of scientific mining of coal and to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to the people and earn revenue for the state's exchequer.

In April 2014, illegal coal mining, including the more dangerous practice of rat-hole mining, was banned in Meghalaya by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) after terming it as 'unscientific' and 'most hazardous'. The prohibited activities, however, continued in Meghalaya and other northeastern states killing many workers every year despite the Supreme Court and high court's series of subsequent directions.

