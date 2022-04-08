'Mehngai wave' to be more brutal than heat wave: Cong

New Delhi, April 8 The Congress on Friday attacked the Centre on the rising costs of lemon along with other essential commodities, including LPG, petrol and diesel, and said this summer the 'Mehngai wave' will overtake the heat wave.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Lemon (Nimbu) prices cross Rs 300 & Green Chillies now cost more than Fuel-Hope FM drinks nimbu pani & consumes chilies unlike onion to realise the impact of price rise !!

"BJP Govt manufactured "Mehngai Wave" will be more brutal than Heat Wave this summer !!" he said.

After reports that the LPG cost in India was the highest in the world, the opposition attacked the government and alleged that the claims of the Modi government are getting exposed.

Shergill tweeted: "This is how much BJP slogans 'Ache Din, Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas, Desh Nahi Jhukne Dunga' are costing the Nation !!

"Bhaiyo Bheno Dekho BJP Ka Kamaal -"Sarkar Maalamal-Janta Kangaal" !!"

The Congress has been holding nationwide protests against the Centre. On Thursday, the party staged protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the constant rise in petrol, diesel, cooking gas prices, prices of feritilizers and essential medicines.

"Mehangai Mukt Bharat" marches were held in all states in front of Raj Bhavans and state secretariats raising voices against the "constant exploitation of common people by the Modi government".

The party has pointed out that the government is not satisfied with earning nearly Rs 26 lakh crore by way of unprecedentedly high excise rates, the recent spate of taxes are going to put a burden of additional Rs 1.56 lakh crore on the people.

