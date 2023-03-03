Mexican President to launch anti-inflation, pro-trade plan with LatAm nations

Mexico City, March 3 Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will introduce a plan to curb inflation and support trade with other Latin American countries.

During his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, the President said the scheme called for lifting tariffs and other measures to promote trade in foodstuffs and other goods, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lopez Obrador said he has already discussed the joint strategy with his counterparts from Argentina (Alberto Fernandez), Brazil (Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva), Colombia (Gustavo Petro) and Cuba (Miguel Diaz-Canel).

Lopez Obrador said he will hold a virtual conference on April 5 to further discuss the plan with his Latin American counterparts and talk face-to-face with several officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor