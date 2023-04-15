MHA cancels Kannada actor-activist Chetan Ahimsa's OCI status

Bengaluru, April 15 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has cancelled the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) status of Kannada actor-activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, who is known for his 'anti-Hindutva' stands, and directed him to submit his OCI card within 15 days.

Chetan on Saturday confirmed that he has received a letter from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) asking him to submit his OCI card within the next 15 days, adding that he would challenge the decision in the high court.

Condemning the move, the actor-turned-activist claimed that the notice has been issued to him because he can't be defeated for his society-oriented rational work.

"I obtained the OCI status in 2018. If it is cancelled, I can't contest elections or get a government job," he said.

"I was arrested for a tweet. Cases have been filed against me one after the other. Now, they have sent a notice cancelling my VISA and OCI status," he said.

Chetan's recent claim that the Tirupati temple had been built after demolishing a Buddhist set-up had stirred a controversy. In an interview, he further claimed that Hindu temples were never Vaidik institutions, as they were built after invading and destroying Buddhist religious places.

